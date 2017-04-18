Wichita selected to host the NCAA tournament in 2021

Intrust Bank Arena (KSN File Photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita State was selected to host the Division 1 Men’s Basketball first and second rounds at Intrust Bank Arena on March 19 & 21, 2021.

The NCAA made the announcement around noon. Click here to see the rest of the sites.

Next year, Wichita State will host the first and second rounds of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship on March 15 & 17, 2018 at Intrust.

