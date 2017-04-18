Waited until the last minute to file tax returns? These tips could help

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The inevitable Tax Day was pushed back three days but the deadline has finally arrived.

All tax returns are due today along with any remaining money owed for 2016.

One option to file last minute is to hit the Post Office. The latest collection time in the Wichita area will be tonight at 8 p.m. at the General Mail Facility at 7117 W. Harry St. in Wichita.

Make sure to use the correct postage for the size of the envelope and to see certification that the tax forms were received by the IRS, make sure to mail the forms using Certified Mail Service.

KSN talked with Jim Dunning Jr., a CPA at Dunning & Associates CPAs to find out what taxpayers can do to make the last minute filing process an easier one.

“At this stage of the game I would say file an extension,” Dunning said. “You know, make sure that gets in on time and do your best to estimate what you think your tax will be.”

How the tax returns are filed could also impact the last minute filing process. At this point, filing electronically could make things easier, Dunning said.

“I think it’s more secure, especially if you’re getting a refund, it’s a direct deposit kind of thing and then you can be guaranteed of delivery,” he said. “It’s not going to get lost in the mail or anything like that.”

When it comes to today’s deadline, the best thing to do is just to file something, according to the IRS.

The failure-to-file penalty is ten times more than the failure-to-pay penalty, meaning if the amount due can’t be paid in full, at least file the tax return and pay what is possible.

The IRS also has a number of payment plans available to help anyone who can’t pay it all at once.

If 90 percent of the owed taxes for 2016 are already paid, it’s possible to avoid the late-payment penalty so long as an extension is filed.

KSN wanted to know if there is anything new in the filing process this year.

The only change Dunning has noticed is an extra step concerning the American Opportunity Credit, related to education and college.

When it comes to college tuition credits, taxpayers can either get a deduction against income for tuition paid to colleges or a credit against tax.

Preparers look at it both ways to see which is better, Dunning explained.

This year, the IRS has a checklist to follow, which acts as another layer of security for preparers.

“Previously, we just had to have the 1098, the tuition information to take that and now it’s kind of a due diligence type of thing that we need to go through with clients in order to make sure they qualify for that,” Dunning said.

For more information on Tax Day, click here.