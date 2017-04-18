Utah man killed in Montgomery County crash

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – A Utah man died in a two-vehicle crash in southeast Kansas Tuesday. The accident occurred shortly before 8:15 a.m. on U.S. 400 Highway near mile marker 385 in rural northeast Montgomery County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says a 2012 Honda Civic driven by 23-year-old Caleb McKay Lind of Provo, Utah was eastbound on US 400 when it crossed the center line and side-swiped a 2009 Peterbuilt semi tractor-trailer driven by a 56-year-old Severy, Kan. man.The KHP report says the Honda came to rest in the eastbound ditch while the semi ended up in the middle of the highway.

The driver of the Honda was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

Both drivers were wearing seat belts.