Update: Rabid skunk found in Riverside after fight with dog

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Animal Services Section said a rabid skunk was found in the 1100 block of North Perry after a fight with a dog.

A note was sent to residents telling them to call Animal Control at 350-3360 if you witness any animals acting ill, aggressive, or in an unusual state of manner.

Also if you own pets, make sure they have a current rabies vaccination.

“We just want to make sure that other animals haven’t been in contact with this rabid skunk,” said Officer Charley Davidson, Wichita Police Department. “The dog was isolated and quarantined to check.”

