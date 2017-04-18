South Hutchinson officer seizes 44 pounds of pot in traffic stop

By Published:

SOUTH HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – A South Hutchinson officer seized 44 pounds of pot in a traffic stop on Saturday.

According to police, Sgt. Jake Graber initiated a traffic stop on Highway 50 after observing a vehicle traveling at 89 mph in a 65 mph zone. He received consent to search the vehicle which resulted in the seizure of 44 pounds of marijuana and $1,000 in cash.

Authorities arrested Allyssa L. Holler of Mesa, Arizona. She was charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and transported to the Reno County Correctional Facility.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s