(NBC) – Snapchat is stepping up its filter game and adding 3D filters to the rear-facing camera option on your smart phone.

Previously, the 3D digital effects and masks called lenses could be added to photo or video snaps using the front-facing camera.

The new lenses will be updated daily, Snap said. The app’s existing lenses — like flower crowns and animal ears — are swapped out regularly, with new filters added to the list and old options disappearing or reappearing over time.