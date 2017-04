RUSSELL, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and Russell Police Department are investigating a case of child abuse. The KBI said the case involves a 14-month-old boy.

The Russell Police Department said he is being treated at Wesley Medical Center in Wichita.

No other details were immediately released by authorities.

