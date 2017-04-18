Rabid skunk found in Riverside

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Animal Services Section said a rabid skunk was found in the 1100 block of North Perry.

A note was sent to residents telling them to call Animal Control at 350-3360 if you witness any animals acting ill, aggressive, or in an unusual state of manner.

If you own pets, make sure they have a current rabies vaccination.

If you have any questions call Wichita Animal Control at 350-3360.

