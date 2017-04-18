‘Person of interest’ identified in death of Oklahoma newborn

ENID, Okla. (AP) – Police say a “person of interest” has been identified in the death of a newborn whose body was found in a trash bin in north-central Oklahoma.

Police in Enid say the person is a woman who lives near where the body was found and that she’s has been arrested on unrelated charges.

Online records do not show that the woman has been formally charged in connection with a death, but do show that she’s been ordered to undergo a competency examination.

Police have said officers investigating reports of an odor fond the infant’s body on April 9 in a trash bin in southeast Enid. The body was sent to the state medical examiner’s office in an attempt to determine the cause of death.