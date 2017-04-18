Oklahoma deputy sheriff shot, wounded, suspect being sought

MULHALL, Okla. (AP) – Authorities say an Oklahoma deputy sheriff was shot and wounded by a suspect who then escaped in the deputy’s patrol car.

Logan County Sheriff Damon Devereaux told reporters the deputy was shot several times, including in the face, while serving an eviction notice Tuesday morning near Mulhall, about 50 miles north of Oklahoma City.

The sheriff said authorities are searching for 45-year-old Nathan Aaron LeForce as the suspect.

The deputy’s name and condition have not been released, but Devereaux said he was coherent and appeared stable before being taken to a hospital.

Authorities say LeForce drove the deputy’s patrol car to a convenience store near the town of Coyle about 25 miles away where he stole another vehicle, which has since been found near Guthrie, but LeForce remains at large.

UPDATE: The Logan County shooting suspect is described as a white male wearing a black shirt with tattoos on his neck. 1/2 — Oklahoma City Police (@OKCPD) April 18, 2017

The stolen vehicle is a gray 2010 Mazda. Oklahoma tag: AEN-616. Vehicle was last seen traveling south on Henney Rd from HWY 33. 2/2 — Oklahoma City Police (@OKCPD) April 18, 2017

