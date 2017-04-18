Marshall talks health care and budget with voters

JOHNSON CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — Congressman Roger Marshall is on a listening tour of the 1st district. He stopped by Johnson City on Tuesday where healthcare was a common theme.

“It’s right that we need to make our changes with Obamacare,” said Johnson City resident Bill Seyb.

“Democrat or Republican or Independent or Libertarian, healthcare really is important for everybody,” said Bill Troup, another resident and a local doctor.

Many Johnson City voters expressed their frustrations with the healthcare debate.

“Republicans have voted forty-some times when they knew it was going to get vetoed,” said Seyb, “and yet they don’t have a plan to replace it. I think they should have had the plan before they ever talked about the repeal.”

Marshall insisted he’s not done trying to replace the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare.

“We did get knocked on our shorts a little bit a couple of weeks ago,” said Marshall, “but what do Americans do? We get back up, and we’ve been working very, very hard on it. I’m very optimistic that we’re going to see something pass here in the near future.”

The president’s proposed budget also concerned residents, like Dr. Bill Troup, who has treated patients in Africa on mission trips.

“When I’ve seen reports that maybe we’re going to be cutting foreign aid,” he said, “it kind of concerns me that some of these programs of food and HIV assistance and things like that might be curtailed.”

There was also concern about potential cuts to the arts, humanities, and library funding programs, which support the local museum.

“All of those dollars don’t stay at the museum,” said Katie Herrick, who works at the local museum. “They go out to suppliers. They go out to buy lumber. They go out to buy photograph reproductions. That money is passed around in the community.”

To those concerns, Marshall said cuts have to be made somewhere.

“What you’ve sent me to Washington to do is to prioritize things,” said Marshall, “and we do have a finite amount of money.”

Marshall also vowed to fight to save programs like Meals on Wheels.