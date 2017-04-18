Marshall, Haley condemn attacks on gay men in Chechnya

JOHNSON CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — At least 100 gay men have been abducted and tortured by authorities in Chechnya, a republic in Russia.

The situation was first reported on April 1 by the Russian newspaper Novaya Gazeta. According to the paper, at least three of the kidnapped men have been killed.

“As far as I know, this sounds like genocide,” said Congressman Roger Marshall after a town hall meeting in Johnson City. “I’m horrified.”

On Monday, UN Ambassador Nikki Haley condemned the attacks in a statement.

“If true, this violation of human rights cannot be ignored – Chechen authorities must immediately investigate these allegations, hold anyone involved accountable, and take steps to prevent future abuses,” the statement read. “We are against all forms of discrimination, including against people based on sexual orientation. When left unchecked, discrimination and human rights abuses can lead to destabilization and conflict.”

Marshall supported Haley’s statement, saying, “America does not tolerate a violation of human rights. It’s been very much a priority of this country forever.”

Marshall said he needs more information before forming an opinion on an appropriate response from the US.

“I’m certainly not the world’s policeman,” he said. “I don’t want wars, but America does have certain roles.”