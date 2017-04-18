KSN Threat Tracker for Tuesday, April 18, 2017

6:00AM Morning clouds will give way to afternoon sun, windy and warmer weather is on the way today! Join us on Kansas Today as we take a look at the next chance of rain headed this way! Till then, here’s a look at today’s forecast!!

5:45AM Keeping an eye out for some patchy fog this morning… So far so good with no reduced visibility issues being reported.

5:00AM A stray shower or two will be possible early this morning but for the most part we’ll stay dry from now and through the day today. Join us on Kansas Today for a first look at your forecast.