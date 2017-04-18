Kansas lawmakers fight over animal reform bill

By Published:
Kansas Statehouse (KSN News)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Lawmakers in Kansas are debating the fairness of proposed inspection protocols and fee increases for animal breeders and shelters.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports some legislators want to pass a state law forbidding the Kansas Department of Agriculture, which inspects pet animal businesses, from giving breeders advance notice of inspections. They are also considering implementing a fee on facilities that skip inspections or need to be re-inspected after failing.

Republican Rep. Doug Blex of Independence says it would be ludicrous to apply the same surprise inspections used at child care centers to facilities devoted to raising puppies.

The agriculture department has unsuccessfully sought to make these changes for at least five years.

Any proposed bill would be acted on after the Legislature returns to Topeka on May 1.

