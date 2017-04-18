Intrust Bank Arena Neighborhood Development hoping to prosper

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Landing the NCAA Tournament for 2018 and 2021 is not just good news for basketball fans, but for businesses in downtown Wichita.

Imagine $10 million pouring into downtown over the course of a weekend. According to city officials, that’s exactly what’s going to happen when people visit for the tournaments.

Elizabeth Stevenson’s art gallery, Fisch Haus is right across the street from Intrust Bank Arena where the first and second rounds of the 2018 and 2021 NCAA tournaments will take place.

Her business is on Commerce Street, a small enterprise district with a mind of its own.

Stevenson tells KSN that she hopes to see more businesses and restaurants added to this area, to bring more life and choices to the downtown district.

“I hope they probably offer tax rebates perhaps or a sales tax incentive of some sort and that might bring businesses down here. I think that could be a lot of fun. I mean the more the merrier,” explained Stevenson.

KSN spoke to several other business owners in the Commerce District who say they’re hoping their own shops will reap the benefit of March Madness in Wichita.