High-speed chase ends in northeast Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A high-speed chase ended around 7:30 a.m. in northeast Wichita. The chase ended after the truck ran off the road and into a ditch at K-254 and Oliver.

Officials started chasing the truck after a home burglary in Newton. The chase went down I-135. The truck crossed over into the northbound lanes running other cars off of the roadway. The truck exited I-135 near 125th Street and fled south toward Kechi. Officers were able to deploy stop sticks, and the truck eventually stopped near K-254 and Oliver.

The suspects fled. They were all taken into custody within 20 minutes, and no one was harmed. The suspects were returned to Harvey County where they will face charges. Officers are searching the area for a weapon the suspect may have discarded.

