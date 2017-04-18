High-speed chase ends in northeast Wichita

By Published: Updated:
A truck ran off the road after a high-speed chase Tuesday morning, The chase ended at K-254 and Oliver. (KSN Photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A high-speed chase ended around 7:30 a.m. in northeast Wichita. The chase ended after the truck ran off the road and into a ditch at K-254 and Oliver.

Officials started chasing the truck after a home burglary in Newton. The chase went down I-135. The truck crossed over into the northbound lanes running other cars off of the roadway. The truck exited I-135 near 125th Street and fled south toward Kechi. Officers were able to deploy stop sticks, and the truck eventually stopped near K-254 and Oliver.

The suspects fled. They were all taken into custody within 20 minutes, and no one was harmed. The suspects were returned to Harvey County where they will face charges. Officers are searching the area for a weapon the suspect may have discarded.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s