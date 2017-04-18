Former Dallas Cowboys tailback Joseph Randle faces jury trial on multiple charges

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Former Wichita high school football star and Dallas Cowboys tailback, Joseph Randle, is in court again today.

He is facing a jury trial on multiple charges including aggravated battery, burglary, and criminal damage to property along with marijuana possession. He is also accused of deliberately hitting three people with his car at a party. Nobody was critically injured in the incident.

One witness today said that Randle got upset at a party in Wichita and then hit the witness with his car after being asked to leave.

“I go over the top actually, again,” said Loy Alexander, talking about Randle allegedly hitting him with a car on the night of Feb 20th, 2016. “I don’t know where my sister went this time but I know I went over the top.”

Alexander said on the stand that his sister was hit by Randle’s car as well.

The defense offers a different story. Attorney Steve Mank says Randle got into an argument at the party, before trying to leave.

“Joseph goes to his car to leave,” said Mank. “Tries to. There are a number of people surrounding the vehicle… he tries to back out, he doesn’t make it.”

The prosecution has seven witnesses that can talk about the party where they claim Randle hit three people with his car. The defense, however, says that Randle is being unfairly targeted.

No word yet whether or not Randle plans to take the stand. KSN will be in the courtroom as the trial continues Wednesday morning.