Ex gang members work with law enforcement to evoke change

WICHITA, Kan., (KSNW) – Concerns about recent gang violence has prompted a local group to hit the streets. Hope for the Hood Ministries is a group of community members, some of which are ex gang members, that are now working with the police to improve their neighborhoods. There’s been some recent deaths in the community that have sparked this ministry to take their outreach to another level; knocking on doors. They tell us, this effort is not just to spread the word but to educate people on the resources available to them and today they started on the Northside.

“Hey how are you, I’m Angel Martinez,” said a Hope For The Hood advocate as he knocked on the door. “I’m here to talk to you about a peace event we have coming up and let you know we are here in the neighborhood as a resource.”

This direct move has a simple message, peaceful neighborhoods. Angel spent his day with Benin Santibenez, the head of Hope For The Hood, as they hit the pavement taking their mission door to door.

“My focus is centered around helping people,” said Beni.

Beni is an ex-gang member who feels it’s his responsibility to clean up what he and many others started.

“We were the first wave of gangs back in the 90’s,” explained Beni.”We sowed that seed back in the day and we’re taking responsibility for that now.”

Hope For The Hood has partnered with law enforcement to tackle gang violence in the community.

“Patrol North has been working closely with Beni and Angel in trying to solve problems in the neighborhood. but more than solve, prevent problems,” said Wichita Police Officer, Steve Jarrel. “There vision was similar to what are vision is in providing safer communities so it was a natural no brainer to work together.”

The ministry says that working with the police also helps to erase the stigma.

“Everybody is keeping their mouth closed because there’s a stigma that the police are the bad guys,” said Angel Martinez. “They want to say, don’t talk to the police or you’re a snitch when in reality who do we call when we need someone to help us, we call the police.”