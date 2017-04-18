Employees told St. Francis in Topeka no longer viable

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Employees at St. Francis Health Center are hoping and praying that a last minute save comes through after being told the hospital is “no longer viable” in today’s world, according to sources inside a private staff meeting held Tuesday morning.

The meeting was held amidst rumors that the hospital will close. Hundreds showed up for a candlelight vigil at the hospital Monday night.

Doctors learned at the meeting their contracts would not be extended past 90 days, an employee told KSNT News. Reporters were not allowed inside the meeting.

St. Francis’s Denver-based owners, SCL Health, has reported financial losses in recent years. It placed St. Francis on the market 11 months ago, leaving 1,600 employees increasingly anxious about its future.

Governor Sam Brownback today issued the following statement regarding St. Francis Hospital:

“Yesterday, I had a meeting with Mike Slubowski, the CEO of SCL Health, about the status of St. Francis Hospital. He committed to me that they would not announce a closure of St. Francis on Tuesday, and that they would work with us to find a solution that keeps St. Francis open. “I intend to hold Mr. Slubowski to his commitment and anticipate further negotiations in the coming days and weeks. As I have said previously, St. Francis is an important local and regional health care provider, and a significant Kansas charitable asset that has long served its stated mission of improving the health of those who are poor and vulnerable.”

