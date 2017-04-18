2 men killed in Kansas City, Kansas, crash were in their 20s

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) – Authorities have identified the victims of a deadly Kansas City, Kansas, crash as two men in their twenties.

Police said Tuesday that the victims were 28-year-old Samuel Vissepo-Quinones and 23-year-old Bryan Viera-Duran. The Kansas City, Kansas, men were in a sport utility vehicle that was struck Saturday while turning into an apartment complex. Both victims were taken to hospitals, where they died of their injuries.

The driver of the car and three juveniles were taken to area hospitals with minor injuries. The accident remains under investigation.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.