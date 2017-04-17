Wichita State holds public forum on Concealed Carry policy

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)- In just two-and-a-half months concealed carry will be allowed on campus at public Kansas universities.

This comes, even though this issue has been divisive across the state.

Monday night, in an effort to educate their students and staff, Wichita State University officials held a forum on the campus concealed carry policies. Come July first, there will no longer be restricted access on campus.

“We’d like to train people, let them know what the law says,” said Warren Glore, WSU Faculty Advisor, Students for Concealed Carry.

As a Wichita State employee with a military background, Glore is pleased with the new policy. But, he says education is what students and faculty need.

“If we get educated and they get on the campus after July 1st and they see ‘hey nothing is happening’, I think it will dispel a lot of the rumors and dispel a lot of the problems that are coming on,” voiced Glore.

Dozens who attended this public forum Monday asked questions and, some like Marilyn Morton voiced concerns over guns on campus.

“People know that it’s allowed now can definitely change the dynamic of the classroom,” stated Morton, a WSU Senior.

Morton also wonders, can a student handle the responsibility of a firearm.

“Irrational decisions happen in a college dorm, it’s a thing. So, just making sure students are safe there,” said Morton.

WSU General Counsel, David Moses, says the policy is still a work in progress.

“People will get used to it and the novelty will wear off. I believe we’ll have business as usual and that is making sure our WSU family is protected and getting a quality education,” explained Moses.

There will be two more public forums about this topic next week:

1:30-3:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 25th, in 265 RSC.

9-11 a.m. Thursday, April 27th, in 265 RSC.