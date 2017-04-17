Two proposed Andover school bonds would improve security and safety

Come May 9th, parents and residents of Andover will be voting on two separate school bonds.

One bonds is worth more than 168 million dollars.

“It impacts all of our schools, all of our students in some form or fashion,” says Superintendent Greg Rasmussen.

One of the bond issues comes without any increase to current taxes, because it essentially extends the current bond.

It would improve school security at school entrances, make repairs at facilities where they are needed, and also add FEMA rated storm shelters at all school buildings.

Currently, out of 11, only three have storm shelters.

“Prairie Creek Elementary, Meadowlark Elementary, and Wheatland elementary,” says Rasmussen.

Superintendent Greg Rasmussen says when talking to parents and students about their concerns, safety and security was at the top of the list, so adding storm shelters in the plan was a priority.

“I think it is important to our community. I think our community felt like, in Kansas, it is important to always be thinking about the worst,” says Rasmussen.

April 26, 1991.

An F5 tornado showed the ugly side of mother nature.

It tore through city, completely leveling some areas and killing 17 in the Andover area.

That’s why it’s surprising to some, that students are using conference rooms as shelters.

“We know the weather is like here right? I mean it is so important for our kids,” says Susan DeVaughn.

Susan DeVaughn parent of three, says safety is paramount.

She took a tour of the districts bond proposal today alongside teachers and students.

DeVaughn says knowing her kids have a safe place to go in severe weather gives her added comfort and security.

“If something happens and you have to make that split decision to make sure your kinds are safe, we are confident in the school district that if we had these facilities, then as a parent, that is going to take the worry off me to knowing that my kids are safe while they are at school,” says DeVaughn.

Rasmussen says the shelters wouldn’t be a place just for students to go for safety, but a place they can learn every day.

“The neat thing about the bond issue is though…we are not adding just tornado shelters, we are adding classrooms that can be tornado shelters,” says Rasmussen.

Another bond being voted on worth nearly 19 million dollars would propose a property tax increase. It would be about two dollars a day for a home valued at 100,000 dollars. The funds would go to improving sports facilities, adding turf to baseball and softball fields and building a pool for the district.

Residents will get to cast their vote on May 9th.