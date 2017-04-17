Struggling hospitals hoping lawmakers revisit expanding Medicaid

WICHITA, Kan. – – It has been two weeks since Governor Sam Brownback’s veto of a Medicaid Expansion bill was upheld.

However, with the rumor of a St. Francis Medical Center in Topeka being faced with closing its doors, the topic of expanding Medicaid is once again being put out there.

People spent Monday evening gathering outside of St. Francis Medical Center to show support for the hospital.

Wellington Mayor Shelley Hansel is hoping the possible closure of St. Francis serves as a wake up call to lawmakers.

She says this shows it is not just rural, but also some urban hospitals that are struggling.

Hansel says expanding Medicaid would help many hospitals, including Sumner Regional Medical Center, in Wellington.

“$750,000 is on the table with Medicaid expansion, that would be such a game changer for this hospital,” said Hansel.

Hansel says the hospital has had to cut corners to stay afloat.

“Our hospital has no wiggle room, they have a lot of debt, they’re trying and we’re all trying and we’re all pitching in,” said Hansel.

So, why has expanding Medicaid continued to get shot down in the legislature?

Republican State Representative Dan Hawkins, who is the Chairman of the Health and Human Services Committee has voted against expanding medicaid for two and a half years.

Hawkins says his main reasons are the cost and sustainability.

“First year, next year if we expand this year, next year it would be 62-million dollars that it would cost our taxpayers, that is a lot of money, by the time you hit 2020, it would be about 80-million and go up from there about six percent a year.” said Hawkins

Hawkins says the states that have expanded Medicaid have been negatively impacted.

“Every single state that has expanded Medicaid has went over on their enrollment, to the tune of 110 percent on average, with the high being 322 percent and the low being around 13 percent over on enrollment,” said Hawkins.

However, Hansel says she believes that expanding Medicaid for the state of Kansas is best for the common good.

“I think everyone is sort of holding their breath right now hoping that something is going to change, and if it doesn’t, we just don’t know what the future of our hospital is,” said Hansel.

Hawkins says he has suggested to the Speaker of the Kansas House to form a committee to study health funding options after the legislative session convenes this year.

The hope being to find another way to help the hospitals that need it.