Stolen vehicle pursuit results in high-speed chase and crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Kansas troopers on Monday stopped a vehicle traveling up to speeds of 100 to 120 mph on the Kansas Turnpike south of Wichita.

Troopers located the car traveling northbound around noon that was earlier reported stolen. While attempting to conduct a traffic stop with the vehicle, the driver fled, resulting in a chase.

“Initially, the vehicle pulled to the right and began to stop and then fled,” said Lt. John Lehnherr of the Turnpike Division of Highway Patrol.

Troopers successfully stopped the vehicle around the Haysville exit by using stop sticks to deflate the tires.

“The driver wasn’t able to negotiate the curve and the vehicle rolled,” said Lehnherr.

Lehnherr said once the vehicle came to a stop, two men exited and attempted to flee on foot. They were soon taken into custody by the pursuing officers.

