Rains help winter wheat, delay corn planting in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) – Rainfall in central and eastern Kansas is greening pastures and helping winter wheat, but is delaying corn planting. Most western counties remain dry.

That is the latest assessment Monday from The National Agricultural Statistics Service of crop progress in Kansas.

The agency rated the state’s winter wheat crop as 6 percent excellent, 45 percent good and 33 percent fair. About 16 percent is in poor to very poor condition. About 9 percent of the wheat has now headed.

Kansas farmers have planted just 9 percent of their corn crop. That is well behind the 32 percent that was in the ground by this time a year ago. It is also behind the 18 percent average.

Livestock producers are now 91 percent finished with calving and 96 percent done with lambing.