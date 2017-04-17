Police arrest two men in Thursday night shooting at Wichita apartment complex

Related Coverage Police identify man killed in south Wichita shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police arrested two men in connection with a homicide Thursday night in south Wichita. It happened at the Kingsborough Apartments just after 11 p.m.

Officers found 22-year-old Brandon Nelson, a resident of the apartment, shot to death in the parking lot.

On Friday, police arrested 22-year-old Zachary Scogin and 21-year-old Dawson Slater.

Slater was booked into the Sedgwick County Jail on intentional first-degree murder. Scogin was booked for first-degree murder.

