New Kansas congressman Estes plans to take office April 25

By Published: Updated:
Ron Estes (KSN Photo)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Republican Ron Estes plans to take his seat April 25 as the congressman representing south-central Kansas.

Estes is state treasurer and won a special election for the 4th Congressional District seat previously held by CIA Director Mike Pompeo.

Estes plans to step down as state treasurer when he’s sworn in as congressman. He submitted his resignation to Gov. Sam Brownback that the governor’s office made public Monday.

A state board plans to convene April 24 to certify the special election results.

Brownback will name the next treasurer. Spokeswoman Melika Willoughby said Brownback is still looking at potential candidates.

Estes defeated Democrat James Thompson for the congressional seat by 7 percentage points. The race drew national attention because Pompeo won his last three elections by more than 30 percentage points.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s