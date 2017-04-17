New Kansas congressman Estes plans to take office April 25

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Republican Ron Estes plans to take his seat April 25 as the congressman representing south-central Kansas.

Estes is state treasurer and won a special election for the 4th Congressional District seat previously held by CIA Director Mike Pompeo.

Estes plans to step down as state treasurer when he’s sworn in as congressman. He submitted his resignation to Gov. Sam Brownback that the governor’s office made public Monday.

A state board plans to convene April 24 to certify the special election results.

Brownback will name the next treasurer. Spokeswoman Melika Willoughby said Brownback is still looking at potential candidates.

Estes defeated Democrat James Thompson for the congressional seat by 7 percentage points. The race drew national attention because Pompeo won his last three elections by more than 30 percentage points.

