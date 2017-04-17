Marijuana, prescription drugs and cash seized in Edwards County drug bust

By Published: Updated:
The Edwards County Sheriff's Department arrested Kelvin Dabney, pictured left, and Ivan Cushinberry, pictured right, after a large amount of marijuana and cash was seized last week. (Photos Courtesy: Edwards Co. Sheriff)

EDWARDS COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Edwards County Sheriff’s Department arrested two men on drug charges last week.

Last Tuesday around 9 a.m., deputies served two separate drug related search warrants in Lewis. One search warrant was for a home in the 400th block of West Avenue C and the other was for a Nissan passenger car. A large amount of cash, marijuana, pharmaceutical drugs were discovered and seized.

Ivan Cushinberry, 58, and Kelvin Dabney, 51, were both arrested. Cushinberry has been charged with six counts of distribution of a controlled substance within 1000 feet of a school. Dabney has been charged with one count of distribution of a controlled substance within 1000 feet of a school.

Cushinberry’s bond was set at $100,000. Dabney’s bond was set at $75,000.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s