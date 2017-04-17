Marijuana, prescription drugs and cash seized in Edwards County drug bust

EDWARDS COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Edwards County Sheriff’s Department arrested two men on drug charges last week.

Last Tuesday around 9 a.m., deputies served two separate drug related search warrants in Lewis. One search warrant was for a home in the 400th block of West Avenue C and the other was for a Nissan passenger car. A large amount of cash, marijuana, pharmaceutical drugs were discovered and seized.

Ivan Cushinberry, 58, and Kelvin Dabney, 51, were both arrested. Cushinberry has been charged with six counts of distribution of a controlled substance within 1000 feet of a school. Dabney has been charged with one count of distribution of a controlled substance within 1000 feet of a school.

Cushinberry’s bond was set at $100,000. Dabney’s bond was set at $75,000.

