Kansas man thrown from motorcycle, falls 90 feet to death

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) – A 37-year-old Kansas City, Kansas, man fell about 90 feet to his death after he was thrown from his motorcycle and went over a bridge rail.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says Casey Bezdek died in the crash Sunday afternoon near an exit on Interstate 70 in Kansas City, Kansas.

The patrol says Bezdek was headed west on Interstate 70 when the rear tire of his 2014 Harley Davidson started to drift. He lost control and hit a concrete bridge rail, throwing him from the motorcycle and over the rail.

Bezdeck was wearing a helmet and eye protection.

