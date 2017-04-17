K-State introduces Gene Taylor as new director of athletics

Related Coverage Tennessee hires current Kansas State Athletics Director John Currie

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNW) – Kansas State formally introduced their new athletic director on Monday.

On Friday, K-State hired Iowa deputy athletic director Gene Taylor, filling an opening left after John Currie left for Tennessee in February.

Taylor, 58, was hired at Iowa in 2014 following a 13-year stint as the athletic director at North Dakota State.

“My family and I are truly honored and thrilled to join the K-State family,” Taylor said. “We are excited to get to Manhattan, and I look forward to meeting our student-athletes, coaches, staff and supporters and helping them build upon the across-the-board success that K-State has attained.”

Taylor earned his undergraduate degree from Arizona State and master’s from St. Thomas University in Florida. He worked at SMU and Navy before joining the North Dakota State program.

