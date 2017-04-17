Judge orders Secretary of State Kobach to produce plan taken to Trump

By Published:
Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach (AP Photo/John Hanna)

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) – A federal judge has ordered Kansas’ top elections official to turn over a proposed changes to federal voting rights laws that he took to a meeting with President Donald Trump.

After privately examining the documents, U.S. Magistrate James O’Hara ruled Monday that parts of documents from Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach are “unquestionably relevant” to a lawsuit challenging a state law requiring voters provide proof of their U.S. citizenship when registering.

The order also instructs Kobach to produce a related internal document about proposed changes to the National Voter Registration Act. The ruling allowed him to redact parts of the plan that did not involve the voting rights issues.

An Associated Press photo of that November meeting showed Kobach holding a paper outlining homeland security issues.

