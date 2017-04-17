‘Goat yoga’ is a hit at Wichita stable

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A new fitness trend combining goats and yoga has made its way into a Kansas barn.

It was a calm Saturday night at the C-Arrow Stables near Maize. As the roosters roamed and the horses grazed, yoga instructor Wendy Hobart began an unusual, yet popular yoga class.

“You are going to get dirty. Goats are going to nibble on you,” Hobart explained to the participants.

It’s all part of a new fitness trend called ‘goat yoga’ where just about anything goes.

“They just run in there, roaming around and pooping and peeing on their mats, you name it,” said C-Arrow Stables Owner Barry Cole.

As yoga participants settle into different poses, dozens of goats wander around the area. Some of the goats snuggled up to people, even attempting to steal kisses from some participants.

“Sometimes yoga feels like a really serious practice and this is just for fun. When you are having troubles in your life, how can you be unhappy and sad when you have goats trying to nibble on you while you’re practicing yoga,” Hobart said.

The farm-based class has been gaining popularity since a farm in Oregon started offering goat yoga classes and posted about it online.

“To be honest with you, I was looking on Facebook one night and I seen it was going on somewhere and I thought, how cool, we have a lot of goats and this venue, why don’t we try it out and we did,” Cole said.

C-Arrow Stables has offered two goat yoga classes. The stable plans to hold its next class on May 13.