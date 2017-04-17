City Public Works and Utilities is asking for more of your money



WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – If Alan King has his way, you will have to dig into your wallet each month and pay, roughly, another $1.50 a month for storm water utility projects.

King, the Wichita Public Works Director, says it’s desperately needed.

“In about four or five years, we will deplete our storm water fund,” says King. “This money would maintain a stable balance in the storm water fund so (that) it’s not declining to zero.”

King says aging infrastructure, along with continuing storm water runoff areas like the Cowskin Creek, cost the city each year.

KSN News asked King if the city could have addressed the aging storm water drainage system in Wichita years ago.

“In fact, we did ask the city council for additional money for projects regarding increases for storm water utility,” says King. “But, it’s not an idea the council or the public warmed up to.”

King says each homeowner now pays $2 a month, roughly. The new plan would add about $1.50 more a month for a homeowner.

Depending on the number of buildings (roofing) on each property, the rates would be higher. More roofing area on each property means more storm water runoff.

“It would allow us to pay up to $950,000 a year to replace things like failing pipes and culverts,” says King. “It would also allow us to set aside $1.4 million a year for some of the large projects.”

King says they have already had public meetings to get an idea of what public support would be for the rate hike.

The public is invited to attend the city council meeting Tuesday, where city council members will listen the pitch from KIng.

KSN reached out to several city council members to ask if they would vote yes or no on the idea. So far, no council member has replied.

City council members will look at a first reading of the proposed ordinance Tuesday.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.