Bishop Carroll baseball has gotten off to a fantastic start this season, and they continued their strong play with a 9-2 win over Wichita West this afternoon.

The Golden Eagles jumped out to an early lead thanks to a three-run second inning, and the bats stayed hot throughout the rest of the game. Next up for Bishop Carroll is a doubleheader tomorrow at Wichita South. Wichita West has a home doubleheader against Wichita East tomorrow. Both doubleheaders start at approximately 5 p.m.