Plenty of big news for Shockers sports today. Wichita State has partnered with Under Armour to be their new apparel outfitter starting July 1st (which is also the first day the Shockers join the American Conference).

In WSU basketball, associate head coach Chris Jans is on the move and will be the next head coach at New Mexico State. And in softball, senior pitcher Katie Malone was named the Missouri Valley Conference Pitcher of the Week!