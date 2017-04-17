B-29 Doc changes Wichita tour stop date

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The April 22 public open house event for B-29 Doc in Wichita at Yingling Aviation has been postponed due to weather, flight and crew schedules.

Flight operations and planning teams are looking at a potential weekend in early June to reschedule the public event and open house.

Earlier this month, the restoration and maintenance crew successfully ran all four of Doc’s engines to wrap up the planned winter maintenance on the World War II-era airplane. The team remains focused on and committed to attending its first out-of-state air show May 6-7 at Barksdale Air Force Base in Louisiana.

Meanwhile, fundraising efforts continue to build Doc a permanent home in Wichita on the grounds at Eisenhower National Airport. Details on the exact location will be revealed soon.

The public can still purchase 737 window cutouts with authentic B-29 Doc licensed photos printed on them for $150 each. All proceeds from the sale of the window cutouts benefit the hangar fundraising fund. Click here to learn more.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.