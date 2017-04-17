Authorities investigate death southeast of Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a death in the 4700 block of South 127th Street East. The body was found in the car just after 7 a.m.

Sedgwick County Sheriff’s investigators said arson investigators are on the scene. The Sedgwick County coroner was also called.

“There are injuries to the body, however we are going to let the coroner’s office determine exactly how this person died,” said Lt. Lin Dehning with the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Department. “We are meticulously working the scene right now to determine the identity of this individual and to determine the circumstances surrounding his death.”

KSN News has a crew gathering more information. Look for the latest updates on KSN.com and KSN News at Noon.

