Police investigate overnight drive-by

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department is investigating an overnight drive-by that has left one person dead.

Police say it happened just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning in the area of Central and Edwards.

When they arrived, officers say they found a vehicle north of the intersection.

Inside, they say the driver was found dead from gunshot wounds.

“Does not appear to be a random act, but we’re still actively investigating this,” said Sgt. John Bogle, Wichita Police Department.

At this time, police have not released any details about the victim or a possible suspect.

