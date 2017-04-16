Police identify man killed in west Wichita drive-by shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department is investigating a drive-by shooting that left a 57-year-old man dead. Police say it happened just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning in the area of Central and Edwards.

Sedgwick County EMS Post 1 heard several shots fired and observed a car crash into a building in the 2600 block of West Central.

EMS quickly responded and found the victim, Stanislaus V. Saiz, with several gunshot wounds. EMS tried to revive him, but he died.

“The investigation has revealed Mr. Saiz was sitting in a vehicle in front of the residence in the 600 block of North Edwards when someone on foot fired multiple shots into the vehicle,” said Lt. Jeff Gilmore, Wichita Police Department. “In an attempt to get away, Mr. Saiz drove forward. As he went northbound on Edwards, he proceeded through Central. As he crossed Central, he crashed into the building at 2622 West Central.”

Right now, police are still looking for a suspect. They add that the victim visited the home in the area several times before.

