KSN Threat Tracker for Sunday, April 16, 2017

7:45AM Cooler temperatures today with plenty of clouds and lighter winds. But, a spotty shower can’t be ruled out anywhere across Kansas all throughout the day, with more storms then expected to develop in Southcentral Kansas this evening, which will once again run the risk of becoming severe. Enjoy your Easter, but stay weather aware, and catch your full forecast right here: http://ksn.com/2017/03/08/wichita-forecast/

6:45AM The rain and storms are exiting to the southeast this morning, but unfortunately spotty showers will continue to be possible throughout your Easter Sunday, with even more severe storms possible this evening. I’ll have more details all morning on KSN!