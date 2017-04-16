Kansas group back amending of state’s ‘tax lid’ law

By Published:
(KSNT photo / Kaitlin Berry)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – An organization representing Kansas’ local governments says it’ll push for legislation that would allow greater flexibility in boosting property taxes without first seeking voter blessings for them.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports that the League of Kansas Municipalities said Wednesday it will press for amending a “property tax lid” law adopted by the Legislature in 2015.

That law generally requires cities and counties to seek voter approval before they can adopt a budget that increases the spending of property tax revenues beyond a five-year average rate of inflation.

Two measures relating to the tax lid are pending in Topeka. One would repeal it, while the other one supported by the League of Kansas Municipalities that would make bigger budgets subject to protest petitions, not automatically requiring an election.

