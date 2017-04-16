Hutchinson’s Interfaith Housing becomes victim of vandals

By Published: Updated:

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – A group dedicated to providing housing for those who struggle to find it became victims of vandalism this weekend in Hutchinson.

Interfaith Housing Services, Inc. is a non-profit which works to build or provide housing for populations who struggle to get housing through traditional means, like the elderly and disabled.

Projects coordinator Jeff Thomson was in the area where Interfaith’s job trailers sit when he noticed the gates surrounding the trailers were open.

“When I pulled up to close the gates I saw that my job trailer was also open. So I called police, I went in, it was obvious it had been vandalized. Things were gone,” Thomson said.

The job trailers hold many tools needed for building housing.

“I have that on job sites all over town with volunteer crews working out of that trailer. That’s basically what the trailer is for,” Thomson said.

Interfaith Housing is asking for the public’s help if anyone sees an abundance of DeWalt brand tools, call the police.

“I want the public to know that we are a non-profit, so stuff like this hurts us. We can always use the public support, whether financially, or blood sweat and tears,” Thomson said.

The post is being circulated on the Interfaith Housing Services, Inc. Facebook page.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s