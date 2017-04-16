Hutchinson’s Interfaith Housing becomes victim of vandals

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – A group dedicated to providing housing for those who struggle to find it became victims of vandalism this weekend in Hutchinson.

Interfaith Housing Services, Inc. is a non-profit which works to build or provide housing for populations who struggle to get housing through traditional means, like the elderly and disabled.

Projects coordinator Jeff Thomson was in the area where Interfaith’s job trailers sit when he noticed the gates surrounding the trailers were open.

“When I pulled up to close the gates I saw that my job trailer was also open. So I called police, I went in, it was obvious it had been vandalized. Things were gone,” Thomson said.

The job trailers hold many tools needed for building housing.

“I have that on job sites all over town with volunteer crews working out of that trailer. That’s basically what the trailer is for,” Thomson said.

Interfaith Housing is asking for the public’s help if anyone sees an abundance of DeWalt brand tools, call the police.

“I want the public to know that we are a non-profit, so stuff like this hurts us. We can always use the public support, whether financially, or blood sweat and tears,” Thomson said.

The post is being circulated on the Interfaith Housing Services, Inc. Facebook page.