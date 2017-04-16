‘Fate of the Furious’ races to $100.2 million opening

This image released by Universal Pictures shows, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, seated left, and Nathalie Emmanuel, seated right, and Tyrese Gibson, standing from left, Scott Eastwood, Dwayne Johnson and Michelle Rodriguez in "The Fate of the Furious." (Matt Kennedy/Universal Pictures via AP)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The eighth installment in the “Fast and the Furious” had the roads to itself and inched past the $100 million benchmark in the final moments.

Studio estimates on Sunday say “The Fate of the Furious” earned a chart topping $100.2 million over the holiday weekend.

It’s well below the $147.2 million opening of “Furious 7” in 2015, but still a second-best for the series.

“Furious 7” had a groundswell of additional interest due to the death of actor Paul Walker.

The “Fast and the Furious” is a global juggernaut for Universal Pictures. The franchise has earned over $3.9 billion to date and at least two additional films are planned.

“The Boss Baby” took second with $15.5 million, while “Beauty and the Beast” held on to third place with $13.6 million.

