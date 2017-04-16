College Hill Easter Egg Hunt

WICHITA, Kan., (KSNW) – Hundreds of kids crowded into College Hill Park with their parents, eagerly awaiting the annual Easter egg hunt.

“5 … 4 … 3 … 2 … GO,” yelled an organizer, from the College Hill Neighborhood association.

Kids ran in every direction, trying to fill their little colorful baskets up as quickly as possible. Thankfully, the sun joined these kids at the park for what parents say turned out to be a successful family day.

“I’m really glad they did this for the kids,” said a College Hill mom. “This is our first time coming out but we found out about it on the NextDoor Application through our phones.”

The event started with a parade, led by the Easter bunny, throughout the park. E Bunny led everyone to the starting point of the hunt where organizers laid out the ground rules, which were simply to, have fun! The event was organized and funded by the College Hill Neighborhood Association. This group of active neighbors volunteer their time preserving the heritage of the College Hill neighborhood.