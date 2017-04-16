3 dead in multiple vehicle crash in Meade County

MEADE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Three people are now dead after a fiery, four vehicle crash Friday afternoon.

According to the crash report, it happened just before 7 p.m. on U.S. 54, one mile west of the town of Fowler.

The report says a truck was driving east on U.S. 54 while pulling a camper trailer. As it exited the bridge, the trailer came unhooked.

Zachary Duncan, 43, was driving a semi-truck west on the highway when he drove through the trailer. causing the brakes to lock up.

Duncan slammed into another semi, this one driven by John Kemp Jr., 56. This resulted in both semis catching fire.

Both men, along with 35-year-old Manda Price who was riding with Duncan, were killed in that crash.

The report says the unhooked trailer also crashed into a minivan. The driver was not harmed in the incident.