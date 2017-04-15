Woman charged in death of baby at Kansas day care

By Published: Updated:

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) – The Douglas County district attorney has charged a woman with first-degree murder after a 9-month-old child died last year at a day care in Eudora.

District Attorney Charles Branson says 42-year-old Carrody Buchhorn was charged Friday. She is scheduled to make her first court appearance Monday.

The license for Sunshine Kids Group Daycare Home in Eudora was placed under emergency suspension after the toddler died in September. The state later ordered the day care closed.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports a criminal complaint filed with the charges does not detail how the child died. Buchhorn’s position at the day care also was not released.

Buchhorn is jailed in lieu of a $250,000 bond.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s