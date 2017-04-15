Police: Man found dead in McPherson home

MCPHERSON, Kan. (KSNW) – The McPherson Police Department is investigating after a man was found dead inside of his home Friday.

According the police, a friend of the victim found him lying on the floor of his home.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Officers do not believe that this was a random act and therefore do not believe the public at large is endangered,” says McPherson Police.

Police have not released any details about the victim or a possible suspect at this time. They say this is being investigated as a homicide with the help of KBI.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call McPherson County Crimestoppers (620-241-1122 or 1-800-241-8118)