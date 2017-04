WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita Police are investigating after a local Circle K convenience store was robbed at gunpoint.

Police say it happened at the 4400 block of West Maple location just after 10:30 p.m.

An employee, 29, says two males came into the store, pointed a gun at them, and demanded money.

After receiving the money, both suspects ran away from the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (316) 267-2111.