Memorial service held for UN worker with Hesston ties

HESSTON, Kan. (KSNW) – Friends, family members and world leaders remembered the life of Michael “MJ” Sharp, the United Nations worker killed in the Congo while working to resolve conflict, in a service on Saturday.

Sharp was working with several other UN workers in the Democratic Republic of the Congo in March when the group went missing. Sharp’s body as well as that of his interpreter were found in shallow graves in late March in the Congo’s Central Kasai province.

Sharp left a legacy of love, wit and humor, evident by the speakers at his memorial service. He was a Mennonite Central Committee volunteer and United Nations contract employee.

“Michael’s journey with us made a difference. He left an indelible mark and will be remembered,” Dr. Moussa Ba, ‎Chief Critical Incident Stress Management Unit at United Nations, said.

Some recalled his knack for merely sitting beneath a banana tree, talking to rebel soldiers; getting through to them in ways others couldn’t. It’s been reported that Sharp and team talked 1,600 rebel soliders into going home.

“He had a true love for people, everyone that he met. And a true honest way of listening,” pastor Clayton Gladish with Hesston Mennonite Church said.

Sharp’s father, John Sharp is a professor at Hesston College. He thanked his fellow employees as well as his students for the compassion they’ve shown over the last month as the family deals with the grief in their son’s violent death.

Family plans to scatter MJ’s ashes in several places, including the Democratic Republic of the Congo.