Kansan’s join forces with Youth Horizon’s mission

WICHITA, Kan., (KSNW)- On Saturday thousands of community members showed their support for a local non-profit that’s fighting for Sedgwick County kids. Nearly 1,500 people registered for Youth Horizon’s 23rd annual Easter Sun Run and all the folks I spoke to agreed that it was for a great cause.

“I love these events,” said Tammy Becker, a registered sun. ” The weather is beautiful in Kansas today and everyone here believe’s in what this organization is doing.”

Youth Horizon’s mission is to provide support to single parent homes and they’ve grown this mission into a promise for hundreds of kids.

“We are here for the kids,” said Youth Horizon’s representative, Jared Holcomb.”I would say our main focus is kids without father’s; the everyday attempt to lift them up and support them through mentoring and even housing is what we are here for.”

The annual sun run is one of Horizon’s biggest fundraisers to help keep their objective going and fund their two main outreach programs. The first is a mentoring program, which currently has about 170 kids enrolled and the next is a residential facility for boys. There are five of these group home facilities available and right now they can house anywhere from 24 – 30 boys at each location.

“Our mentoring program, those are kids from ages 5-14; hat’s when they can enter the program but once their in, their in,” explained Holcomb. “So, if a 14 year old comes in and they turn 15, they’re still a part of our program. And then out residential program; they can come from ages 12 and stay until their 21.”

For more information on Youth Horizon’s you can visit their webpage here: http://youthhorizons.net/